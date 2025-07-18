Next Article
'Bhairavam' box office: Manchu Manoj's comeback film struggles post-IPL
"Bhairavam," the Telugu remake of Tamil hit "Garudan," started strong but saw its collections drop sharply to just ₹60L on Day 5, with many moviegoers choosing the IPL final over theaters.
Despite mixed reviews, it managed a decent ₹9 crore worldwide since its May 30 release.
'Bhairavam' didn't click in the US
The film marked Manchu Manoj's comeback and was a big moment for Bellamkonda Srinivas after several flops. Aditi Shankar, making her Telugu debut, got noticed for her chemistry with Srinivas.
Directed by Vijay Kanakamedala, "Bhairavam" didn't click in the US but will get another shot when it streams on Zee5 in June 2025.