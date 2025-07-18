'Bhairavam' box office: Manchu Manoj's comeback film struggles post-IPL

'Bhairavam' didn't click in the US

The film marked Manchu Manoj's comeback and was a big moment for Bellamkonda Srinivas after several flops. Aditi Shankar, making her Telugu debut, got noticed for her chemistry with Srinivas.

Directed by Vijay Kanakamedala, "Bhairavam" didn't click in the US but will get another shot when it streams on Zee5 in June 2025.