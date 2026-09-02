Bhandarkar calls 'Hanuman Ansh' 'pure cinematic magic' after 47cr

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar is seriously impressed with Hanuman Ansh, a devotional drama that quietly released in August 2026.

After a slow start, the movie picked up big time thanks to positive buzz and ended up collecting ₹47 crore in just 25 days.

Bhandarkar called it "pure cinematic magic" and praised Shobhinav Satya's performance as Neem Karoli Baba.