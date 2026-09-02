Bhandarkar calls 'Hanuman Ansh' 'pure cinematic magic' after 47cr
Entertainment
Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar is seriously impressed with Hanuman Ansh, a devotional drama that quietly released in August 2026.
After a slow start, the movie picked up big time thanks to positive buzz and ended up collecting ₹47 crore in just 25 days.
Bhandarkar called it "pure cinematic magic" and praised Shobhinav Satya's performance as Neem Karoli Baba.
Chaturvedi's 'Hanuman Ansh' praised for storytelling
Hanuman Ansh, written and directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, tells the story of Neem Karoli Baba through the journey of a grieving boy who finds hope in faith.
Audiences have loved its unique storytelling and powerful acting. Bhandarkar even said this film proves that strong stories can beat huge budgets in Bollywood.