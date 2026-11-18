Sanjay Leela Bhansali's banner to start film distribution
What's the story
Sanjay Leela Bhansali's production house, Bhansali Productions, is all set to expand its horizons by entering the film distribution and acquisition domain in 2027. This move comes ahead of the much-anticipated release of Love & War, which will mark Bhansali's return to direction after a five-year hiatus. The production house has hired Ashish Pandey as the head of this new venture, reported Bollywood Hungama.
New leadership
Meet the new head of revenue
Pandey, a senior industry professional with over 20 years of experience, has been appointed as the head of revenue, monetization, and global sales at Bhansali Productions.
He has previously worked with Reliance Entertainment, 20th Century Studios, Star TV Network, Walt Disney, and Cineline India Ltd.
A trade source told the outlet, "They are looking at significant films made outside their banner that they can distribute."
Distribution details
'Love & War' to be distributed by Pen Marudhar
Despite its plans to enter film distribution, Bhansali Productions's upcoming film Love & War will not be distributed by the company.
The trade source explained, "Pen Marudhar has been committed to releasing Love & War globally for a long time."
"It was a commitment made much before Bhansali Productions decided to venture into distribution."
"But going forward, Bhansali Productions is expected to distribute films made under its own banner and also look out for films made outside the production house."