Bhansali reshoots 'Love & War' battles with Kapoor Bhatt Kaushal

The reshoots are happening right now at Welcome Maidaan in Goregaon, with Bhansali personally making sure everything looks just right.

He wants to enhance a few elements without changing what's already been shot.

Extensive shooting time for Love & War was put in at Royal Palms earlier, and while there were plans for another song, those have reportedly been shelved for now.

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor is also prepping for his next big project, Ramayana, which hits theaters in two parts across Diwali 2026 and 2027.