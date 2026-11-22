Bhansali's done this before: remember Bajirao Mastani and Heeramandi? Their songs dropped ahead of trailers too, and it worked.

Love & War hits theaters January 21 next year, with reports suggesting that the story revolves around a love triangle against the backdrop of war, and Ranbir and Vicky reportedly portraying Air Force pilots.

Plus, it marks Bhansali reuniting with Kapoor after Saawariya and Bhatt after Gangubai Kathiawadi, while teaming up with Kaushal for the first time.