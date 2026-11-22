Bhansali will release song before trailer for 'Love & War'
Sanjay Leela Bhansali is shaking up his promo game again: he's planning to release a song from his upcoming film < em>Love & War before we even get a trailer.
Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal, the movie leans into Bhansali's signature move: let the music set the vibe first.
'Love & War' reportedly love triangle
Bhansali's done this before: remember Bajirao Mastani and Heeramandi? Their songs dropped ahead of trailers too, and it worked.
Love & War hits theaters January 21 next year, with reports suggesting that the story revolves around a love triangle against the backdrop of war, and Ranbir and Vicky reportedly portraying Air Force pilots.
Plus, it marks Bhansali reuniting with Kapoor after Saawariya and Bhatt after Gangubai Kathiawadi, while teaming up with Kaushal for the first time.