Bharadwaj praises 'Ramayana: Part I,' urges Kapoor to avoid 'Animal'

Nitish Bharadwaj, best known as Lord Krishna from Mahabharat, just shared some thoughtful advice for Ranbir Kapoor.

After watching the trailer for Ramayana: Part I, where Ranbir plays Lord Ram, Bharadwaj called it an Oscar winning film and praised its visuals, VFX, and Hans Zimmer's music.

He encouraged Ranbir to be mindful of his next roles, saying, "So no more ANIMAL even if the goldmine is offered to you."

He hoped audiences would welcome Sai Pallavi as Sita.