Bharathiraja dies June 10 funeral June 11 with state honors
Legendary Tamil director Bharathiraja passed away on June 10 after dealing with respiratory and age-related health issues.
He'll be laid to rest with full state honors at his farmhouse in Kaatrodu in the Theni district on June 11 at 3pm a spot chosen by his family to honor his roots.
Fans mourn director Bharathiraja's legacy
Fans and film industry friends got a chance to say goodbye at his Chennai home before his body was taken overnight to his hometown.
On Thursday morning, he'll be honored one last time at the farmhouse before the ceremony.
Over five decades, Bharathiraja changed Tamil cinema by spotlighting rural stories and deep emotions: his films, like 16 Vayathinile, are still celebrated today.
The Tamil Nadu government's state guard of honor is a nod to just how much he meant to Indian cinema.