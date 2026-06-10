Bharathiraja dies June 10 funeral June 11 with state honors

Fans mourn director Bharathiraja's legacy

Fans and film industry friends got a chance to say goodbye at his Chennai home before his body was taken overnight to his hometown.

On Thursday morning, he'll be honored one last time at the farmhouse before the ceremony.

Over five decades, Bharathiraja changed Tamil cinema by spotlighting rural stories and deep emotions: his films, like 16 Vayathinile, are still celebrated today.

The Tamil Nadu government's state guard of honor is a nod to just how much he meant to Indian cinema.