Bharatiya Samagana Sabha's Independence Day 'Vijayate Vijayate Samaganam' music video
Entertainment
This Independence Day, the Bharatiya Samagana Sabha is dropping a special music video called Vijayate Vijayate Samaganam, The Golden Thread of Indian Music. It's a fresh mix of ancient Vedic sounds and classical music, celebrating India's deep cultural roots.
You can catch it on Doordarshan Chandana and Sri Sankara TV.
Airing schedule and contributors
Tune in to Doordarshan Chandana at 9:30am or 7:30pm or Sri Sankara TV at 12:30pm on August 15.
The anthem features poetry by Dr. H. V. Nagaraja Rao and vocals by the well-known duo Ranjani and Gayatri.
For the organizers, this video is a heartfelt tribute as part of India's Independence Day celebrations.