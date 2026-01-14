Bharti Singh gets real about motherhood in heartfelt post

Balancing work and family—Bharti style

Even with a newborn at home (and big brother Laksh keeping things lively), Bharti hasn't slowed down.

She's been vlogging about Kaju's early days—think late-night wakeups and daytime naps—and even returned to work just weeks after giving birth.

To celebrate, she handed out sweets on set of Laughter Chefs Fun Unlimited, showing that for her, motherhood and career can go hand in hand.