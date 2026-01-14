Dhanush calls 'Eko' a must-watch, hails Biana Momin's performance

Eko wraps up Bahul Ramesh's Animal Trilogy (after Kishkindha Kaandam and Kerala Crime Files 2). Set in the misty Kattukunnu hills near the Kerala-Karnataka border, it follows elderly Mlaathi Chedathi (Momin) and her caretaker Peeyos as they dig into secrets about her fugitive husband.

Why is everyone talking about it?

The film's been getting loads of love for its unique story, gorgeous visuals, and standout performances.

Even cricketer Dinesh Karthik jumped in online to say it "blew my mind in terms of cinematography, locations and such a unique story so beautifully woven together by Dinjith."