Ravi Teja's 'Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi' kicks off with ₹2.5cr
Ravi Teja's latest film, "Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi," pulled in ₹2.5 crore on its first day—even though it dropped on a regular weekday.
While that's a solid start and shows Teja's fanbase is still going strong, the real test will be how audiences respond over the next few days, since early reviews are pretty mixed.
Mixed reviews and room to grow
The movie saw steady crowds in Telugu theaters, with occupancy climbing from 27% in the morning to 43% by night.
Reviews noted Teja's restrained and composed performance as Ram Satyanarayana, with his trademark comic timing coming through in certain moments, but felt supporting roles—despite good acting from Ashika Ranganath and Dimple Hayathi—were underwritten.
If word-of-mouth turns positive, there's still plenty of space for this one to pick up steam.