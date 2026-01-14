Ravi Teja's 'Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi' kicks off with ₹2.5cr

Mixed reviews and room to grow

The movie saw steady crowds in Telugu theaters, with occupancy climbing from 27% in the morning to 43% by night.

Reviews noted Teja's restrained and composed performance as Ram Satyanarayana, with his trademark comic timing coming through in certain moments, but felt supporting roles—despite good acting from Ashika Ranganath and Dimple Hayathi—were underwritten.

If word-of-mouth turns positive, there's still plenty of space for this one to pick up steam.