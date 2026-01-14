'Sarvam Maya' is on fire: Nivin Pauly's supernatural comedy races past ₹130cr worldwide

By Day 20, Sarvam Maya's India net collection hit ₹67.15 crore, with its global gross soaring past ₹129 crore—overtaking blockbusters like Lucifer and approaching Premalu. The movie was made on a ₹30 crore budget and became Pauly's first-ever film to join the ₹100 crore club worldwide in just 10 days. Earnings have bounced around in week three but remain strong overall.

Should you watch it?

If you're into quirky horror comedies or just want to see what all the buzz is about, Sarvam Maya could be your next movie night pick.

With record-breaking numbers and plenty of laughs (plus some chills), it's definitely caught everyone's attention this season.