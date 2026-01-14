Netflix, I&B Ministry wrap up 'Inspiring Innovators' skilling event Entertainment Jan 14, 2026

The "Inspiring Innovators-Naye Bharat Ki Nayi Pehchaan" program just wrapped up in New Delhi, bringing together the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, the Principal Scientific Adviser's office, and support from Netflix and Graphiti Studios.

Twenty-six students—half of them women—including several from Tier-2 cities got hands-on training in animation and storytelling.