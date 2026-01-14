Netflix, I&B Ministry wrap up 'Inspiring Innovators' skilling event
The "Inspiring Innovators-Naye Bharat Ki Nayi Pehchaan" program just wrapped up in New Delhi, bringing together the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, the Principal Scientific Adviser's office, and support from Netflix and Graphiti Studios.
Twenty-six students—half of them women—including several from Tier-2 cities got hands-on training in animation and storytelling.
Students spotlight startups with short films
Students from top institutes like NID, Chitkara University, and SRFTI created short films about eight Indian startups working in areas like fisheries, agriculture, and assistive tech.
With mentoring from industry pros at NID Ahmedabad and Graphiti Studios, their work was showcased at the event.
Watch these films on Netflix India's YouTube
Missed the screening? No worries—the student-made films are now available on Netflix India's YouTube channel.
This initiative is all about building creative skills for the AI era and supporting social innovation as part of Viksit Bharat 2047.