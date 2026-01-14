Why Sarah Michelle Gellar hit pause on acting
Sarah Michelle Gellar opened up about stepping away from Hollywood after her Crazy Ones co-star Robin Williams passed away.
She shared on the Shut Up Evan podcast that juggling a newborn and work got overwhelming, and Williams's death in 2014 made her realize she needed a break: "Everything just sort of hit me. And that loss was so huge... And at that point, I just said I needed to take a break."
Putting family 1st
Gellar said Williams's passing deeply affected her, and she chose to focus on time with her kids instead of her career.
Looking back, she has no regrets: "I'll never get that time back with my kids."
Back in action
Now, Gellar is making her return with roles in Ready or Not 2: Here I Come and Hulu's Buffy the Vampire Slayer: New Sunnydale—showing it's never too late for a comeback.