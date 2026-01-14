Why Sarah Michelle Gellar hit pause on acting Entertainment Jan 14, 2026

Sarah Michelle Gellar opened up about stepping away from Hollywood after her Crazy Ones co-star Robin Williams passed away.

She shared on the Shut Up Evan podcast that juggling a newborn and work got overwhelming, and Williams's death in 2014 made her realize she needed a break: "Everything just sort of hit me. And that loss was so huge... And at that point, I just said I needed to take a break."