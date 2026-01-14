Jennifer Lawrence says she's more of a "stay-at-home mom" than an Oscar winner

Lawrence explained that she works in short "three-month bursts" before heading back home to focus on family. Even though movie promotions can get hectic, she credits Maroney for helping keep things steady at home—he's the one making sure routines stick and everyone's on schedule.

Still crushing it in her career

Even while prioritizing family, Lawrence is still making waves in Hollywood.

Her latest film, Die My Love (about a mother facing postpartum depression), dropped in late 2025 and scored her nominations for both the Gotham Awards and Golden Globes.

But at the end of the day, she finds joy in being with her kids.