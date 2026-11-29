Bhascker's 'ENE Repeat' crosses 51.31cr worldwide in 10 days
Tharun Bhascker's ENE Repeat is having a dream run, crossing ₹51.31 crore worldwide in only 10 days.
The film saw a big jump on Day 10, pulling in ₹1.69 crore from 801 shows across India, bringing its total net collection here to ₹27.34 crore (and grossing ₹31.91 crore).
'ENE Repeat' sells 2,034,149 tickets
The buzz hasn't slowed down: 2,034,149 tickets have been sold so far, with 92,530 tickets snapped up just on Day 10 and theater occupancy at a solid 31.71%.
Starring Vishwak Sen and Sai Sushanth Reddy (with familiar faces from the original < em>Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi), this sequel is clearly striking a chord with moviegoers.