The buzz hasn't slowed down: 2,034,149 tickets have been sold so far, with 92,530 tickets snapped up just on Day 10 and theater occupancy at a solid 31.71%.

Starring Vishwak Sen and Sai Sushanth Reddy (with familiar faces from the original < em>Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi), this sequel is clearly striking a chord with moviegoers.