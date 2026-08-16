Bhasin suffers mild concussion during 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 15' stunt
Entertainment
Jasmine Bhasin, known from Naagin and Bigg Boss 14, had a scary moment on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 when a tough water-and-air stunt left her with a mild concussion and temporary memory loss.
She shared with IANS, "I don't remember what happened immediately after the stunt, and even today, there is a part of that experience that I have no memory of."
Bhasin rests 72 hours, thanks crew
Doctors told Jasmine to rest for 72 hours, and she thanked Rohit sir and the crew for their support and constant care.
Despite being shaken up at first, Jasmine said she found her "fighter spirit" again and is determined to keep giving her best, even as Khatron Ke Khiladi keeps pushing contestants to their limits.