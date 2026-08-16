Bhasin suffers mild concussion during 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 15' stunt

Jasmine Bhasin, known from Naagin and Bigg Boss 14, had a scary moment on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 when a tough water-and-air stunt left her with a mild concussion and temporary memory loss.

She shared with IANS, "I don't remember what happened immediately after the stunt, and even today, there is a part of that experience that I have no memory of."