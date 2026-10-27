Bhasi's 'Orijinal' earns ₹58L worldwide in 1st 4 box-office days
Entertainment
Sreenath Bhasi's latest film, Orijinal, pulled in ₹58 lakh worldwide during its first four days at the box office.
The movie kicked off with ₹18 lakh on opening day and kept up steady numbers over the weekend, though earnings dipped on Monday as India added just ₹7 lakh to the total.
Bhasi plays dual roles in 'Orijinal'
Directed by Ramees, Orijinal mixes comedy, drama, sci-fi, fantasy, and thriller vibes.
Bhasi plays both a young filmmaker and his future self who travels back to 2012 using a special watch to try and rewrite his career path.
The cast also features Abhiram Radhakrishnan, Rajesh Madhavan, Binu Pappu, Femina George, and Saafboi.
Despite a strong start, the film's daily collections have started to drop, a reminder of how unpredictable movie success can be.