Bhasker calls out influencers, defends authenticity on 'Rise and Fall'

Swara Bhasker, actor, is making waves on Rise and Fall Season two. In the recent Family Week episode, she had an emotional reunion with Fahad but also sparked conversation by calling out influencers.

After influencer Shreya Karla suggested she be less diplomatic, Swara responded, "Shreya, respectfully, I am who I am. My world is not the world of reality shows. I am actually not interested in building a career through these kinds of shows," Swara told her, making it clear she's all about authenticity over hype.