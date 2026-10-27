Bhasker calls out influencers, defends authenticity on 'Rise and Fall'
Swara Bhasker, actor, is making waves on Rise and Fall Season two. In the recent Family Week episode, she had an emotional reunion with Fahad but also sparked conversation by calling out influencers.
After influencer Shreya Karla suggested she be less diplomatic, Swara responded, "Shreya, respectfully, I am who I am. My world is not the world of reality shows. I am actually not interested in building a career through these kinds of shows," Swara told her, making it clear she's all about authenticity over hype.
'Rise and Fall' family week reunions
This season has been full of drama and heartfelt moments, like Shehzad reuniting with his sister and tensions flaring between contestants.
The show is produced by Banijay Asia, hosted by Virender Sehwag, and streams on Prime Video.
Family Week brought real emotions into the mix as contestants balanced personal advice with their game strategies.