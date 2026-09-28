Bhasker defends 'Jauhar' critique in 'Padmaavat' and calls backlash manufactured

Swara Bhasker is speaking out again about the backlash she faced for criticizing the Jauhar scene in Padmaavat back in 2018.

She says the outrage was manufactured and claims trolls are twisting her words just to make money.

Swara clarified that she never called the women involved cowardly: she simply shared how, if she had been a rape survivor, seeing such scenes glorified felt deeply unsettling.