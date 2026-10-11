Bhat exits 'Bigg Boss Kannada 13' citing palpitations, thanks team
Entertainment
Actor Sangeetha Bhat has left Bigg Boss Kannada 13 after experiencing heart palpitations and getting medical advice.
Though her exit was unexpected, she described her time on the show as a beautiful journey and thanked the team for their support.
Rangaprasad praises Bhat, Manjunath evicted
Her husband, Sudarshan Rangaprasad, applauded her courage for joining the show despite medical history and a recent surgery and personal challenges.
Sangeetha also expressed gratitude to host Kiccha Sudeep for his guidance.
Meanwhile, contestant Manjunath (Modern Mahakavi Manja) was evicted after repeated warnings, shaking up the house dynamics.