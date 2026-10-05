Bhatt and Bhansali revive long delayed 'Inshallah' with script makeover

Alia Bhatt and director Sanjay Leela Bhansali are teaming up again to revive their long-delayed film, Inshallah.

The project was first announced in 2019 with Salman Khan, but now it's getting a major script makeover for a fresh take.

This marks Alia's third time working with Bhansali, following Gangubai Kathiawadi and the upcoming Love & War.