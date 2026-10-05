Bhatt and Bhansali revive long delayed 'Inshallah' with script makeover
Alia Bhatt and director Sanjay Leela Bhansali are teaming up again to revive their long-delayed film, Inshallah.
The project was first announced in 2019 with Salman Khan, but now it's getting a major script makeover for a fresh take.
This marks Alia's third time working with Bhansali, following Gangubai Kathiawadi and the upcoming Love & War.
Bhansali reworking story before casting
Bhansali is reworking the story before picking the cast, so expect some surprises on who might join.
With Salman busy elsewhere and Shah Rukh Khan not committed, there could be room for younger actors.
Meanwhile, after her last film Alpha didn't do well at the box office, fans are hoping Alia's next outing with Bhansali will be something special.
She'll also be seen soon in Love & War alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.