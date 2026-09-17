Bhatt and Kapoor pledge to renovate 20 Mumbai schools
Entertainment
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are marking Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 76th birthday by promising to renovate 20 schools in Mumbai, teaming up with the city's municipal corporation.
Alia shared wishes for the PM's health and said, "Wishing you a healthy and fulfilling year ahead," saying this is all about "collective action and giving back."
#SevaSankalpAbhiyaan draws celebrity birthday wishes
The couple's school project is part of the #SevaSankalpAbhiyaan campaign celebrating PM Modi's 25 years in public service.
Stars like Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Mohanlal, Jackie Shroff, and Kangana Ranaut also joined in online, sending warm wishes and encouraging everyone to do their bit for the community.