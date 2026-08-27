Bhatt and Sharvari's 'Alpha' streams on Netflix August 28

Alia Bhatt and Sharvari's high-energy spy thriller, Alpha, starts streaming on Netflix from August 28, 2026.

The film first hit theaters in July and stands out as the YRF Spy Universe's very first female-led entry.

Even though it just missed breaking even at the box office, earning ₹99.10 crore on a ₹100 crore budget, it still landed among Bollywood's top earners this year.