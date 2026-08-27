Bhatt and Sharvari's 'Alpha' streams on Netflix August 28
Alia Bhatt and Sharvari's high-energy spy thriller, Alpha, starts streaming on Netflix from August 28, 2026.
The film first hit theaters in July and stands out as the YRF Spy Universe's very first female-led entry.
Even though it just missed breaking even at the box office, earning ₹99.10 crore on a ₹100 crore budget, it still landed among Bollywood's top earners this year.
Deol turns Bhatt's Sita into super-soldier
Bhatt plays Sita, a R&AW agent turned super-soldier thanks to Bobby Deol's Colonel Fateh.
The story packs in betrayal, revenge, and a powerful serum called Alpha, with Sharvari as Sita's estranged fraternal twin Durga Kaul.
You'll also spot Anil Kapoor and catch Hrithik Roshan popping up as Kabir from War.
As the seventh film in YRF's Spy Universe (think Ek Tha Tiger and Pathaan), Alpha brings a fresh twist to the franchise with its focus on women front and center.