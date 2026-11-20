Alia Bhatt is standing with Deepika Padukone on her call for an eight-hour workday in Bollywood.

After Padukone walked away from films like Spirit and Kalki 2898 AD Part 2, Bhatt said, "I've been lucky that all my producers have been extremely accommodating, but this needs a rethink. It cannot be arbitrary. Fair working hours make the work more efficient, and people shouldn't be afraid of losing employment when they set those boundaries."

She believes structured hours would make sets more efficient and help people feel safer about asking for fair conditions.