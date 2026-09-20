Bhatt calls 'Om Ka Hari' 'gem' urges families to watch

Released on September 18, 2026, the film dives into the ups and downs between a father and son, played by Raghubir Yadav and Anshuman Jha. It's about the father's wish to spend his last days in Varanasi, which brings old family issues to light.

Directed by Harish Vyas, with music from the legendary late Asha Bhosle, this is his third team-up with Jha.

The cast also includes Ayesha Kapur and Samta Sudiksha.