Bhatt confirms 'Jannat 3' script being written nearly 2 decades
Entertainment
It's official: Jannat 3 is in the works, nearly two decades after the first film.
Producer Vishesh Bhatt shared on August 16 that the script is being written, saying, "Awarapan ke baad mein, I am definitely looking into Jannat 3."
Fans of Emraan Hashmi's iconic role have reason to get hyped for another chapter.
Hashmi returned in 'Jannat 2'
The original Jannat (2008) followed Arjun Dixit, a gambler pulled into crime and love, and its music was everywhere back then. The sequel, Jannat 2, dropped in 2012 with Hashmi returning.
With Bhatt recently backing personal projects like Awarapan 2, it's clear he's invested in stories fans care about, even if they take a while to come back.