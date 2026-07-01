Bhatt denies being paid for 'India's Got Latent' 2 appearance
Entertainment
Alia Bhatt just cleared the air about rumors she was paid to appear on Samay Raina's India's Got Latent 2.
While promoting her new film Alpha at Jaipur's JECRC University, someone asked if she got a paycheck for the show. Alia laughed it off with Kaun bola? Gareeb aadmi.
The episode with Alia and co-star Sharvari is now out on Netflix and YouTube.
'Alpha' hits theaters July 3 2026
Alpha hits theaters July 3, 2026, marking Yash Raj Films's first female-led spy movie. Directed by Shiv Rawail and joining hits like Pathaan and War, it's already getting buzz.
After filming, Samay Raina praised both Alia and Sharvari for keeping things real and fun during their time on his show.