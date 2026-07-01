Bhatt denies being paid for 'India's Got Latent' 2 appearance Entertainment Jul 01, 2026

Alia Bhatt just cleared the air about rumors she was paid to appear on Samay Raina's India's Got Latent 2.

While promoting her new film Alpha at Jaipur's JECRC University, someone asked if she got a paycheck for the show. Alia laughed it off with Kaun bola? Gareeb aadmi.

The episode with Alia and co-star Sharvari is now out on Netflix and YouTube.