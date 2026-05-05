Bhatt joins Shah on 'Tumbbad 2' 20-day shoot toward finale
Entertainment
Alia Bhatt is part of Tumbbad 2, joining Sohum Shah for the next chapter of the horror-fantasy series.
She's already started a tight 20-day shoot, and her character is set to shake things up and lead directly into the trilogy's big finale.
Bhatt's role links 'Tumbbad' sequels
Insiders say Alia's role is "power-packed" and key to connecting Tumbbad 2 with Tumbbad 3, where she and Shah will bring the story to its climax.
The sequel, made on a massive ₹100 crore budget, hits theaters December 2027.
Meanwhile, Alia is also busy with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War, releasing Republic Day 2027.