Bhatt praises Kapoor for 'Ramayana Part 1' in Razdan's story
Ranbir Kapoor is getting some family love for his role as Lord Rama in Ramayana Part 1.
At a recent Diwali party, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt was seen in Soni Razdan's Instagram story saying, "Mere paas Ram hai", with Soni Razdan sharing the sweet moment on Instagram.
Mahesh Bhatt responded with a warm "Jai Shri Ram", making it a wholesome family highlight.
Tiwari's 'Ramayana Part 1' draws crowds
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and also starring Yash and Sai Pallavi, Ramayana Part 1 is not just earning praise from Mahesh Bhatt.
The movie continues to pull crowds and rack up a strong box-office run, with Bhatt's appreciation adding an extra boost to its buzz.