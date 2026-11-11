Bhatt praises Kapoor for 'Ramayana Part 1' in Razdan's story

Ranbir Kapoor is getting some family love for his role as Lord Rama in Ramayana Part 1.

At a recent Diwali party, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt was seen in Soni Razdan's Instagram story saying, "Mere paas Ram hai", with Soni Razdan sharing the sweet moment on Instagram.

Mahesh Bhatt responded with a warm "Jai Shri Ram", making it a wholesome family highlight.