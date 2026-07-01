Bhatt shrugs off 'President of India' jab at 'Alpha' promotion Entertainment Jul 01, 2026

While promoting her new movie Alpha in Jaipur, Alia Bhatt was playfully called out by a fan with "President of India," poking fun at her old Koffee With Karan slip-up.

Alia laughed it off and reminded everyone she got it right on India's Got Latent Season two, confidently naming Droupadi Murmu as President.