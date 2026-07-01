Bhatt shrugs off 'President of India' jab at 'Alpha' promotion
Entertainment
While promoting her new movie Alpha in Jaipur, Alia Bhatt was playfully called out by a fan with "President of India," poking fun at her old Koffee With Karan slip-up.
Alia laughed it off and reminded everyone she got it right on India's Got Latent Season two, confidently naming Droupadi Murmu as President.
Crowd cheers Bhatt's quick comeback
The crowd cheered for Alia's quick comeback, showing she can laugh at herself and move on.