Bhatt spotlights Assam floods, cites over 60 lives lost
Entertainment
Alia Bhatt is using her platform to highlight the severe floods in Assam, especially in Sivasagar, Charaideo, and Jorhat.
She shared on Instagram that over 60 lives have been lost and many families have lost their homes, land, and even loved ones.
Bhatt to share Assam relief contacts
Bhatt promised to share information about trusted relief organizations and said she would share contacts and ways to help in the coming days.
Right now, 631 villages are still underwater, and nearly 28,700 people are staying in relief camps. The damage is massive: homes, roads, schools, and crops have been hit hard.
Prime Minister Modi is monitoring the situation closely.
Actor Bhumi Pednekar also urged everyone to donate essentials like food and mattresses or simply spread the word online.