Bhatt steps away from directing after 52 years
Entertainment
Legendary director Mahesh Bhatt is stepping away from directing after 52 years, since his 1974 directorial debut, saying today's "pre-decided" film trends make it tough for artists to create freely.
He's the mind behind classics like Arth and Sadak, but feels that working with set templates just isn't his style anymore.
Bhatt continues producing films and plays
Bhatt isn't leaving the scene: he'll keep producing films and theater plays.
He still believes in the power of good storytelling, pointing to movies like Imtiaz Ali's Main Vaapas Aaunga as proof that fresh voices can break the mold.
As he puts it, the power of storytelling to connect deeply with audiences will never fade.