Bhatt wears Tahiliani gown at L'Oreal Paris dinner at Cannes
Entertainment
Alia Bhatt turned heads at the L'Oreal Paris dinner during the 79th Cannes Film Festival, stepping out in a custom Tarun Tahiliani gown.
The dress, inspired by vintage chintz textiles, combined rich burgundy and ivory tones with detailed floral embroidery that looked almost hand-painted.
Bhatt blends Victorian corset, Indian drape
Her off-the-shoulder corseted bodice brought Victorian vibes, while the flowing drape added Indian flair. A diamond choker and a sleek bun finished her look.
Earlier at Cannes, Alia chose a steel-blue Danielle Frankel gown for another event, showing once again how she easily blends cultural roots with modern style on the world stage.