Bhatt writes letter praising Kher's 'Yeh Prem Mol Liya' role
Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt just wrote an emotional letter to Anupam Kher, calling out his standout role as a grandfather in Sooraj Barjatya's Yeh Prem Mol Liya.
Bhatt said Kher's body language and silences reminded him of legends like Brando and admitted the performance actually brought him to tears.
Bhatt recalls 'Saaransh' as Kher thanks
Bhatt also looked back at their first project together, Saaransh, saying Kher's ability to show deep emotion has been there since the start.
Kher responded warmly on X, thanking Bhatt for his support and promising to keep delivering roles that connect with people.