Bhatt's 'Alpha' 1st female-led YRF spy film crosses 50cr India

Day 9 'Alpha' 31.23% night occupancy

On Day 9, Alpha saw decent theater turnout with night shows peaking at 31.23% occupancy.

Even with tough competition from Akshay Kumar's Welcome to the Jungle and Ajay Devgn's Dhamaal 4, it outperformed Alia's last movie Jigra.

Still, critics haven't been wowed: many feel the story is pretty familiar territory for spy movies.

Directed by Shiv Rawail and featuring Sharvari, Bobby Deol, and Anil Kapoor alongside Alia, Alpha is making waves but not everyone's impressed with its originality.