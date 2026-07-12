Bhatt's 'Alpha' 1st female-led YRF spy film crosses 50cr India
Alia Bhatt's new spy thriller, Alpha, has crossed ₹50 crore in India and racked up ₹85.51 crore worldwide. It's the first female-led film in YRF's spy universe.
While Alpha got off to a strong start, its daily box office numbers have been slipping since release.
Day 9 'Alpha' 31.23% night occupancy
On Day 9, Alpha saw decent theater turnout with night shows peaking at 31.23% occupancy.
Even with tough competition from Akshay Kumar's Welcome to the Jungle and Ajay Devgn's Dhamaal 4, it outperformed Alia's last movie Jigra.
Still, critics haven't been wowed: many feel the story is pretty familiar territory for spy movies.
Directed by Shiv Rawail and featuring Sharvari, Bobby Deol, and Anil Kapoor alongside Alia, Alpha is making waves but not everyone's impressed with its originality.