Bhatt's 'Alpha' nets ₹1.75cr advance ahead of July 3

Bala forecasts 'Alpha' ₹5-15cr Qureshi supportive

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala expects Alpha to cross ₹5 crore on opening day and possibly hit ₹15 crore over the weekend, with early trade predictions suggesting a steady start.

The film will share its release date with Huma Qureshi's indie project Baby Do Die Do, but Qureshi sees this as a win for women-led films, saying both movies can succeed side by side.