Bhatt's 'Alpha' nets ₹1.75cr advance ahead of July 3
Entertainment
Alia Bhatt's action-packed Alpha is already making waves, pulling in ₹1.75 crore from advance ticket sales before its July 3 release.
The film features Sharvari, Bobby Deol, and Anil Kapoor, and stands out as the first female-led entry in the YRF Spy Universe.
Bala forecasts 'Alpha' ₹5-15cr Qureshi supportive
Trade analyst Ramesh Bala expects Alpha to cross ₹5 crore on opening day and possibly hit ₹15 crore over the weekend, with early trade predictions suggesting a steady start.
The film will share its release date with Huma Qureshi's indie project Baby Do Die Do, but Qureshi sees this as a win for women-led films, saying both movies can succeed side by side.