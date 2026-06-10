Bhatt's 'Alpha' teaser hints 'RRR' Sita link with matchstick drawings
Entertainment
Alia Bhatt's new spy thriller Alpha just dropped its teaser, and fans quickly spotted a subtle nod to her 2022 film RRR; her character is named Sita in both movies.
In Alpha, the name isn't spoken out loud; instead, it's hinted at with matchstick drawings on a wall near the end of the teaser, revealing the connection to RRR.
'Alpha' releases July before Kapoor's 'Ramayana'
The name Sita carries mythological weight too, adding an extra layer of intrigue as Alpha arrives in July before Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana: Part 1 (where he plays Lord Rama).
Alpha promises a unique blend of different timezones and modern espionage when it hits theaters this July.