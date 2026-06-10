Bhatt's 'Alpha' teaser hints 'RRR' Sita link with matchstick drawings Entertainment Jun 10, 2026

Alia Bhatt's new spy thriller Alpha just dropped its teaser, and fans quickly spotted a subtle nod to her 2022 film RRR; her character is named Sita in both movies.

In Alpha, the name isn't spoken out loud; instead, it's hinted at with matchstick drawings on a wall near the end of the teaser, revealing the connection to RRR.