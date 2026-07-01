Bhave joins Ranaut in 'Queen 2' as husband, family focus
Entertainment
Marathi star Subodh Bhave is joining Kangana Ranaut in Queen 2, taking on the role of her husband.
The film, directed by Vikas Bahl, just wrapped shooting and promises a fresh chapter for Rani Mehra, this time exploring family life.
'Queen 2' now in post-production
The sequel picks up after the original's empowering story and adds new faces: Bhave joins.
Fans got a peek at the wrap party on Instagram, where Ranaut celebrated with the team and a child actor who'll play their son.
The movie is now in post-production; release date is still under wraps.