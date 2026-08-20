Bhavnani files IMMPA plea over ₹45 cr 'Don 3' dispute
Entertainment
Ranveer Singh's father, Jagjit Singh Bhavnani, has filed a plea with the film producers' association (IMPPA), contesting Excel Entertainment's claim for ₹45 crore in damages.
The clash started after Ranveer allegedly backed out of Don 3 just before filming was set to begin.
IMPPA is now looking into both sides to help find a fair solution.
Singh filming 'Pralay' in Mumbai
Excel, run by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, says Ranveer's last-minute exit cost them big time.
While a short-lived non-cooperation directive on him was withdrawn in June, the money dispute isn't settled yet.
Meanwhile, Ranveer has kicked off shooting for Pralay, a zombie thriller, now filming in Mumbai, so he can be closer to family.