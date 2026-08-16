Bhavnani to meet IMPPA over Singh's 'Don 3' exit
Ranveer Singh's sudden exit from Don 3 just before the film's overseas first shooting schedule has caused quite a stir.
Now, his father, Jagjit Singh Bhavnani, is set to meet the Indian Motion Pictures Producers Association (IMPPA) to sort things out.
IMPPA president Abhay Sinha confirmed Bhavnani reached out through his legal team after Excel Entertainment submitted the Don 3 contract and promotional material featuring Ranveer.
Singh starts 'Pralay' as producer
Singh's departure sparked controversy and even a brief non-cooperation notice from FWICE, which was later called off.
The upcoming meeting is about the Don 3 dispute.
Meanwhile, Ranveer isn't slowing down: he's already started shooting Pralay, an action thriller set in Mumbai that also marks his debut as a producer under Maa Kasam Films.