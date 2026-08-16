Bhavnani to meet IMPPA over Singh's 'Don 3' exit

Ranveer Singh's sudden exit from Don 3 just before the film's overseas first shooting schedule has caused quite a stir.

Now, his father, Jagjit Singh Bhavnani, is set to meet the Indian Motion Pictures Producers Association (IMPPA) to sort things out.

IMPPA president Abhay Sinha confirmed Bhavnani reached out through his legal team after Excel Entertainment submitted the Don 3 contract and promotional material featuring Ranveer.