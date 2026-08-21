Anees Bazmee explains why making 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 4' is 'difficult'
What's the story
Anees Bazmee, the director of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, has revealed that a fourth installment in the horror-comedy franchise is not yet confirmed. He said that finding a story strong enough to justify another sequel is proving challenging. "Making another Bhool Bhulaiyaa is difficult because we used almost all our cards in the third film," Bazmee told The Times of India.
Ongoing partnership
Bazmee and Kartik Aaryan's successful partnership
Despite the challenges, Bazmee's successful partnership with Kartik Aaryan keeps the door open for a fourth film.
He said, "Kartik and I have an excellent understanding. He's an extremely hardworking actor. What matters is the story. If we find a fantastic story, we'll definitely make the film. Seventy percent of a film's success depends on the story."
New venture
Bazmee on his upcoming film with Akshay Kumar-Vidya Balan
Bazmee is also looking forward to his next untitled comedy with Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan.
He has previously worked with Kumar on several movies, most notably Welcome, which continues to be popular among audiences.
"Akshay and I made Welcome, which people still watch and enjoy today. There's tremendous love and respect between us, and we've tried to make another really good comedy together," he shared.
Director's view
No hard feelings about not directing 'Welcome to the Jungle'
The discussion also touched upon Welcome to the Jungle, a film Bazmee was earlier offered but didn't go on to direct.
He emphasized that he holds no grudges about not directing it and remains friends with many involved in the project.
"Everyone associated with that film is my friend, Ahmed Khan, Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal and many others," he said.
Khan ultimately directed the successful comedy.