'Bhooth Bangla' remains strong, eyes ₹200cr worldwide
What's the story
Akshay Kumar's latest film, Bhooth Bangla, has shown remarkable growth in its second weekend at the box office. The Priyadarshan directorial collected ₹12.5 crore on Sunday, taking its total India gross collections to ₹134.98 crore and net collections to ₹113.4 crore. This is a significant increase from Saturday's earnings of ₹10.75 crore and continues the film's respectable run at the box office.
International success
Overseas gross collections surpass ₹44.5 crore
In addition to its domestic success, Bhooth Bangla has also been performing well in international markets. The film's overseas gross collection has crossed ₹44.5 crore, taking its worldwide total to a staggering ₹179.48 crore. This impressive performance is a testament to the film's universal appeal and the star power of its lead actors, Kumar and Paresh Rawal. If this trend continues, the global gross should reach the coveted ₹200 crore mark.
Film details
More about 'Bhooth Bangla'
Bhooth Bangla, which was released on April 17, 2026, is a horror-comedy film directed by Priyadarshan. The movie stars Kumar, Rawal, Wamiqa Gabbi, Rajpal Yadav, Jisshu Sengupta, and Mithila Palkar in key roles. The film marks the reunion of Kumar and Priyadarshan after nearly 16 years. It also features the late actor Asrani in his final role. It is battling Dhurandhar 2 and Michael currently, and beating them.