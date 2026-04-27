'Bhooth Bangla' remains strong, eyes ₹200cr worldwide

International success

Overseas gross collections surpass ₹44.5 crore

In addition to its domestic success, Bhooth Bangla has also been performing well in international markets. The film's overseas gross collection has crossed ₹44.5 crore, taking its worldwide total to a staggering ₹179.48 crore. This impressive performance is a testament to the film's universal appeal and the star power of its lead actors, Kumar and Paresh Rawal. If this trend continues, the global gross should reach the coveted ₹200 crore mark.