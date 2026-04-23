'Bhooth Bangla' remains steady; nears ₹130cr worldwide

The horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla , starring Akshay Kumar and directed by Priyadarshan , had crossed the ₹100cr mark worldwide within four days of its release. Despite facing competition from Aditya Dhar 's Dhurandhar 2 and mixed reviews, the film has continued to perform well at the box office. On Wednesday, it earned an India nett collection of ₹6.15cr, taking its total domestic earnings to ₹78.9cr, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. Its global gross haul nearly reached the ₹130cr mark (₹127.37cr).

Box office performance Film's overall Hindi occupancy on Day 6 Despite a noticeable 23.1% drop in net collection on Day 6 compared to the previous day's earnings, Bhooth Bangla has been holding strong at the box office. The film recorded an overall Hindi (2D) occupancy of 13.31% on Wednesday, with morning shows starting slow at 7.77%, rising steadily in the afternoon to 13.85%, improving further in the evening to 14.15%, and peaking at night shows with a whopping 17.46%.

Box office comparison 'Bhooth Bangla' v/s 'Jolly LLB 3' mid-week box office report In the mid-week box office comparison between Bhooth Bangla and Jolly LLB 3, the former stayed ahead on Day 6 with earnings of ₹6.15cr. By its sixth day, the Kumar and Arshad Warsi starrer Jolly LLB 3 had reached around ₹69.75cr in total India net collections- a figure that Bhooth Bangla had already surpassed much earlier in its box office run, highlighting its stronger overall momentum.

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