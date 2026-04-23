'Bhooth Bangla' remains steady; nears ₹130cr worldwide
What's the story
The horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla, starring Akshay Kumar and directed by Priyadarshan, had crossed the ₹100cr mark worldwide within four days of its release. Despite facing competition from Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar 2 and mixed reviews, the film has continued to perform well at the box office. On Wednesday, it earned an India nett collection of ₹6.15cr, taking its total domestic earnings to ₹78.9cr, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. Its global gross haul nearly reached the ₹130cr mark (₹127.37cr).
Box office performance
Film's overall Hindi occupancy on Day 6
Despite a noticeable 23.1% drop in net collection on Day 6 compared to the previous day's earnings, Bhooth Bangla has been holding strong at the box office. The film recorded an overall Hindi (2D) occupancy of 13.31% on Wednesday, with morning shows starting slow at 7.77%, rising steadily in the afternoon to 13.85%, improving further in the evening to 14.15%, and peaking at night shows with a whopping 17.46%.
Box office comparison
'Bhooth Bangla' v/s 'Jolly LLB 3' mid-week box office report
In the mid-week box office comparison between Bhooth Bangla and Jolly LLB 3, the former stayed ahead on Day 6 with earnings of ₹6.15cr. By its sixth day, the Kumar and Arshad Warsi starrer Jolly LLB 3 had reached around ₹69.75cr in total India net collections- a figure that Bhooth Bangla had already surpassed much earlier in its box office run, highlighting its stronger overall momentum.
Future projections
Kumar's next targets for 'Bhooth Bangla'
If Bhooth Bangla maintains its current momentum, it can surpass the worldwide collections of Kumar's recent films Sky Force (₹150.01cr) and Kesari Chapter 2 (₹145.01cr). However, it remains to be seen whether the horror-comedy can surpass other recent Kumar-starrers such as Jolly LLB (₹171.64cr) and Housefull 5 (₹288.67cr). The film also stars Wamiqa Gabbi, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Jisshu Sengupta, Mithila Palkar, Rajesh Sharma, and Asrani in pivotal roles.