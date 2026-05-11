Akshay Kumar's 'Bhooth Bangla' remains stable; nears ₹190cr
What's the story
Akshay Kumar's latest horror-comedy, Bhooth Bangla, is in its fourth week in theaters and continues to perform well at the box office. Despite facing competition from new releases, the film's collections witnessed an increase over the weekend. On Day 24 (Sunday), it earned ₹4.1 crore across 4,291 shows, taking its total India gross collection to ₹188.51 crore and net collection to ₹158.85 crore so far!
Collection breakdown
Looking at film's collection in detail
The Priyadarshan directorial started strong with ₹84.4 crore in its first week. It continued to rake in earnings of ₹43.75 crore and ₹21.85 crore in the second and third weeks, respectively. The film's Day 22 and Day 23 collections were ₹1.75 crore and ₹3 crore, respectively, before witnessing a surge on Day 24 with earnings of ₹4.1 crore.
Global success
'Bhooth Bangla' continues to shine internationally
The film has also been a hit on the international front. It crossed the ₹100 crore mark worldwide within four days of its release and surpassed the ₹200 crore mark on its 14th day. On Day 24, it added another ₹0.1 crore to its overseas earnings, taking the total overseas gross to ₹53.1 crore and pushing the worldwide gross collection past the impressive figure of ₹241.61 crore!
Film details
About the film and its cast ensemble
Bhooth Bangla features Kumar in a double role. The film also stars Wamiqa Gabbi, Rajesh Yadav, the late Asrani, Tabu, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Jisshu Sengupta, and Mithila Palkar. It was released on April 17, with special previews on April 16 evening.