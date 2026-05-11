Akshay Kumar's 'Bhooth Bangla' remains stable; nears ₹190cr 

Akshay Kumar 's latest horror-comedy, Bhooth Bangla, is in its fourth week in theaters and continues to perform well at the box office . Despite facing competition from new releases, the film's collections witnessed an increase over the weekend. On Day 24 (Sunday), it earned ₹4.1 crore across 4,291 shows, taking its total India gross collection to ₹188.51 crore and net collection to ₹158.85 crore so far!

Collection breakdown Looking at film's collection in detail The Priyadarshan directorial started strong with ₹84.4 crore in its first week. It continued to rake in earnings of ₹43.75 crore and ₹21.85 crore in the second and third weeks, respectively. The film's Day 22 and Day 23 collections were ₹1.75 crore and ₹3 crore, respectively, before witnessing a surge on Day 24 with earnings of ₹4.1 crore.

Global success 'Bhooth Bangla' continues to shine internationally The film has also been a hit on the international front. It crossed the ₹100 crore mark worldwide within four days of its release and surpassed the ₹200 crore mark on its 14th day. On Day 24, it added another ₹0.1 crore to its overseas earnings, taking the total overseas gross to ₹53.1 crore and pushing the worldwide gross collection past the impressive figure of ₹241.61 crore!

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