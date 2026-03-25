'Bhooth Bangla' may shift release due to 'Dhurandhar 2' success

The team behind the upcoming horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla is considering postponing its release from April 10 to April 17, reported Bollywood Hungama. This decision comes in light of the success of Dhurandhar: The Revenge , which has been performing exceptionally well at the box office. A source told the portal that "the craze is not going to die down anytime soon."

Box office concerns 'There's a strong possibility that it could perform exceptionally well' The source added, "Bhooth Bangla also looks like an exciting film." "But since Dhurandhar 2 is doing historic business, there's a strong possibility that it could perform exceptionally well even in its fourth week, which coincides with the release of Bhooth Bangla." "Meanwhile, there's no Hindi film currently scheduled for release on April 17."

Decision timeline Final decision on release date will be made soon The source added, "At the same time, Dhurandhar: The Revenge would have exhausted most of its business by the end of four weeks." "Hence, it could also work in Bhooth Bangla's favour to arrive on April 10, by when most people would have already seen the Ranveer Singh-starrer." "Therefore, lead actor and producer Akshay Kumar and producer Ektaa Kapoor are closely analyzing the situation and will take a call within the next 24 hours."

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