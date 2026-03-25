'Dhurandhar 2' remains strong; nears ₹1,000cr mark globally

Ranveer Singh 's latest film, Dhurandhar: The Revenge , is on a record-breaking spree at the box office . Released on March 19, the movie has reportedly raked in nearly ₹600cr net domestically and is closing in on a gross of ₹700cr within just six days of its release. The worldwide collection is also nearing an impressive ₹1,000cr mark.

Collection details 'Dhurandhar 2' Day 6 box office breakdown On Tuesday (Day 6), the film added ₹56.55cr net to its Indian earnings across 20,412 shows, as per Sacnilk. While this is a drop from the first Monday's ₹65cr net collection, it still marks a new benchmark for weekday collections. To date, the total India gross collection stands at ₹687.43cr with a net of ₹575.67cr. The overseas collections have contributed an additional ₹231.57cr gross to the worldwide total of ₹919cr gross across languages!

Occupancy rates Film's occupancy rates across weekdays Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar: The Revenge saw an overall occupancy of 36.7% on Tuesday. This was a slight dip from Monday's 44.1% and Sunday's high of 79.7%. The film's first-day occupancy was recorded at 67.8% while the early previews had a slightly lower rate of 64.8%. Despite its adult rating and lengthy runtime of three hours and 49 minutes, the film has maintained high audience engagement levels!

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Profitability Breakdown of Tuesday's collections The film, reportedly made with a budget of ₹250cr, has already turned a profit within its first week of release. The Hindi version continues to be the biggest source of revenue, adding ₹52cr to the daily net on Tuesday. This was accomplished with 17,910 shows that averaged 36.7% occupancy. The Telugu version was the most successful dubbed version, earning ₹3.10cr from 1,404 showings at an occupancy rate of 43%.

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Record-breaking performance Comparisons with other films The film's success at the box office is comparable to some of the highest-grossing titles in Indian cinema history. Tuesday's collections were more resilient than those of other significant releases, including Monday's. The film's net earnings of ₹65cr on Monday were slightly higher than Pushpa 2: The Rule's ₹64.45cr on its fifth day. It has also surpassed other recent hits like Chhaava and Kantara: A Legend - Chapter 1 in lifetime global profits!