Akshay Kumar's 'Bhooth Bangla' to make OTT debut tomorrow

Director-actor reunion

Kumar-Priyadarshan collaboration

Bhooth Bangla marks the reunion of Kumar and Priyadarshan after a decade. The duo has previously worked on films such as Garam Masala, Hera Pheri, Bhagam Bhag, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Khatta Meetha, among others. They are also set to return with another film titled Haiwaan. The movie also stars Saif Ali Khan and Saiyami Kher in key roles and will be released in theaters in August this year.