Akshay Kumar's 'Bhooth Bangla' to make OTT debut tomorrow
What's the story
The horror-comedy film Bhooth Bangla, starring Akshay Kumar and directed by Priyadarshan, is set to make its digital debut on Netflix on Friday, June 12. The OTT platform announced the news on Instagram with a post that read, "Zor zor se bolke sabko dara do (side eye emoji) Bhooth Bangla mein jald entry hogi. Watch Bhooth Bangla, out 12 June, on Netflix." The film also stars Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi, Rajpal Yadav, Paresh Rawal, and the late Asrani.
Film details
This is what happens in 'Bhooth Bangla'
Bhooth Bangla tells the story of siblings Arjun (Kumar) and Meera (Mithila Palkar), who inherit an ancestral palace. Arjun decides to host his sister's wedding at the palace, ignoring local stories about Vadhusur, a demon believed to target newly married couples. The film collected ₹181.93 crore net in India and ₹269.22 crore worldwide in 55 days of its release, per Sacnilk.
Director-actor reunion
Kumar-Priyadarshan collaboration
Bhooth Bangla marks the reunion of Kumar and Priyadarshan after a decade. The duo has previously worked on films such as Garam Masala, Hera Pheri, Bhagam Bhag, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Khatta Meetha, among others. They are also set to return with another film titled Haiwaan. The movie also stars Saif Ali Khan and Saiyami Kher in key roles and will be released in theaters in August this year.