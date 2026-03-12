'Bhooth Bangla' teaser: Akshay Kumar's horror-comedy brings back old-school vibes
The teaser for Bhooth Bangla is out, giving us a peek at Akshay Kumar's latest horror-comedy adventure with director Priyadarshan.
Expect quirky humor, eye-catching visuals, and a cast packed with Wamiqa Gabbi, Paresh Rawal, Tabu, and Rajpal Yadav.
Teaser promises a fun ride
Quick glimpses of Paresh Rawal, Asrani, and Rajpal Yadav bring back major old-school Bollywood vibes.
The teaser keeps most of the spooky stuff under wraps but delivers on punchy music and witty lines.
This film also marks Akshay and Priyadarshan's first team-up in 14 years: their earlier hits include Hera Pheri and Bhagam Bhag.
More about the film
Director Priyadarshan says Bhooth Bangla is his "most important film" yet, a mix of horror, fantasy, and comedy.
He even called Akshay Kumar a "director's delight," comparing him to Amitabh Bachchan for his discipline on set.
Backed by Balaji Motion Pictures in association with Cape of Good Films; produced by Akshay Kumar, Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor.
The movie is scheduled to hit theaters on April 10.