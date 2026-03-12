'Bhooth Bangla' teaser: Akshay Kumar's horror-comedy brings back old-school vibes

Quick glimpses of Paresh Rawal , Asrani, and Rajpal Yadav bring back major old-school Bollywood vibes. The teaser keeps most of the spooky stuff under wraps but delivers on punchy music and witty lines. This film also marks Akshay and Priyadarshan's first team-up in 14 years: their earlier hits include Hera Pheri and Bhagam Bhag.

More about the film

Director Priyadarshan says Bhooth Bangla is his "most important film" yet, a mix of horror, fantasy, and comedy.

He even called Akshay Kumar a "director's delight," comparing him to Amitabh Bachchan for his discipline on set.

Backed by Balaji Motion Pictures in association with Cape of Good Films; produced by Akshay Kumar, Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor.

The movie is scheduled to hit theaters on April 10.