'Bhooth Bangla' trailer to drop ahead of 'Dhurandhar 2' screening
Mar 02, 2026

The trailer for Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan's horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla is set to premiere online between March 9 and 18, aiming to get everyone talking before the trailer is attached to theatrical prints of Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge on March 19.

The team hopes this digital-first move will spark buzz ahead of its big-screen debut, especially since the trailer will be appearing in cinemas on a day when Toxic: A Fairytale For Grown-ups opens.