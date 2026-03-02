'Bhooth Bangla' trailer to drop ahead of 'Dhurandhar 2' screening
The trailer for Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan's horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla is set to premiere online between March 9 and 18, aiming to get everyone talking before the trailer is attached to theatrical prints of Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge on March 19.
The team hopes this digital-first move will spark buzz ahead of its big-screen debut, especially since the trailer will be appearing in cinemas on a day when Toxic: A Fairytale For Grown-ups opens.
Meet the cast and crew of 'Bhooth Bangla'
Bhooth Bangla marks the seventh collaboration between Kumar and director Priyadarshan—their most recent prior collaboration was Khatta Meetha.
The film features a stacked cast including Paresh Rawal, Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi, Rajpal Yadav, Mithila Palkar, and more.
It's presented by Balaji Motion Pictures in association with Cape of Good Films, and produced by Akshay Kumar, Shobha Kapoor, and Ektaa R Kapoor.
New release date for 'Bhooth Bangla'
Bhooth Bangla arrives on April 10.
With a screenplay by Rohan Shankar, Abilash Nair, and Priyadarshan himself, it will not go head-to-head at the box office with Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge.